Guyana News

Alleged mastermind, female accused cleared of Tain mother’s murder

-four accused to lead defence to charge

By Staff Writer
Leilawatie Mohamed

Indira Outar, the woman who was charged with procuring five persons to murder a Tain mother in February, last year, at her home, was cleared by a court yesterday, one day after one of the women accused of carrying out the killing was also freed.

Magistrate Charlyn Artiga has, however, found that a prima facie case was made out against four of the persons charged with the murder and they are to lead their defences next month.

Outar, 44, of Lot 8, Block 4, Tain Settlement, Corentyne, yesterday walked out of the Whim Magistrate’s Court a free woman after Magistrate Artiga discharged the case against her…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Ministry ‘appoints’ arbitrator for teachers talks

By

Severance payouts among priorities of new GuySuCo Board Chairman

By

Suspect in WhatsApp rape tape found dead after suspected suicide

Comments

Trending