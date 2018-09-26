Bridges contracts attract 33 bidders

Thirty-three construction and engineering firms yesterday tendered for the reconstruction of bridges, Lots 1-4, under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI).

The construction of the bridges is estimated to cost some $16M for Lot 1, $13.9M for Lot 2, $13.1M for Lot 3 and 15.6M for Lot 4 according to the engineer’s estimate.

In addition, bids were also opened for the rehabilitation of the Kamana Airstrip, in Potaro-Siparuni in Region 8.

The bids for the 2018 projects were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at Main and Urquhart streets.