Guyana News

CANU in search for female following huge Canada bust

By Staff Writer

The Customs Anti- Narcotic Unit (CANU) is currently pursuing a known female and her associates for questioning in relation to the recent seizure of a large shipment of cocaine in Canada which originated in Guyana.

A source yesterday informed Stabroek News that based on information provided by authorities in Canada, efforts are being made to locate the woman.

“We intend to interview her and we are looking for her associates”, the source said…..

