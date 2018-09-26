Guyana News

Cops destroy Ituni ganja farm

By Staff Writer
One of the two make-shift camps found at the Ituni marijuana farm.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday destroyed 400 Kgs of marijuana which was being cultivated in Ituni, Berbice.

According to a press statement from the GPF at about 3.30 pm ranks acting on intelligence gathered, went to a location at Eight Miles Ituni Road, Upper Berbice River where they found a five-acre plot of marijuana cultivation with about 5,000 cannabis plants measuring from three inches to five feet in height. ….

