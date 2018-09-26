Councillors willing to appear before M&CC CoI

Several city councillors on Monday indicated that they will, if it is necessary, present themselves to the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) that is currently investigating the administration and operations of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

The CoI was listed as an item for discussion at Monday’s statutory council meeting, where Mayor Patricia Chase-Green once again advised the council of a letter sent to Town Clerk Royston King by the Local Government Commission (LGC), which instructed him to proceed on administrative leave to facilitate the inquiry.

The CoI was established by the LGC following myriad complaints about the administration and operations of the M&CC. It began holding public hearings on Monday…..