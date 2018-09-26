Dog food vendor shot in Aubrey Barker Rd robbery

A dog food vendor is currently admitted at a city hospital after he was shot twice and robbed of his cash and jewellery in an attack on Monday evening along Aubrey Barker Road.

Shane Cooper, 26, of Bamboo Drive, Meadow Brook Squatting Area, was shot in his abdomen and left leg during the attack, which police say took place around 8.40 am.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He is currently a patient in the Male Surgical Ward. His condition is listed as stable.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan said a male suspect, who fled the scene in a waiting motor car, is currently being sought by the police…..