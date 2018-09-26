Four warders facing charges for smuggling rum, cigarettes into Lusignan jail

The Guyana Prison Service yesterday said four prison officers have been interdicted from their duties after smuggling a bottle of rum and a pack of cigarettes into the Lusignan Prison on Sunday.
In a statement yesterday, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels confirmed that reports revealed that the four prison officers “worked together” and smuggled the contraband into the prison.
As a result, he said the officers will be charged…..
