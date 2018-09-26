Guyana News

Four warders facing charges for smuggling rum, cigarettes into Lusignan jail

By Staff Writer
Some of the items that were unearthed on Monday at the Lusignan Prison holding bays.

The Guyana Prison Service yesterday said four prison officers have been interdicted from their duties after smuggling a bottle of rum and a pack of cigarettes into the Lusignan Prison on Sunday.

In a statement yesterday, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels confirmed that reports revealed that the four prison officers “worked together” and smuggled the contraband into the prison.

As a result, he said the officers will be charged…..

