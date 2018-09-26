Guyana News

Port Kaituma miner gets bail on wounding charge

 -victim may end up with disability, court hears

By Staff Writer
Dominic Bumbury

A young Port Kaituma miner was yesterday asked to post $70,000 bail for his freedom after he was charged with wounding a man, who may end up with a disability as a result of the injury.

Lee Roberts, 19, a gold miner of Port Kaituma, pleaded not guilty to the charge that on September 20th, 2018, in Port Kaituma, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Dominic Bumbury, causing actual body harm…..

