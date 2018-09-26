Severance payouts among priorities of new GuySuCo Board Chairman

Ensuring that the over 7,000 workers laid off by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) receive their severance payments and planning for current and future staff are among the top priorities of newly-appointed Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors John Dow.

“We have to look at the severance situation and see where we are because we have a responsibility to our employees,” Dow, an engineer and agriculture expert, told Stabroek News yesterday.

“We have to plan but first we owe those workers the responsibility to ensure welfare is looked at,” he further stressed.

A large number of workers who were made redundant by GuySuCo at the end of last year received a portion of their severance at the start of the year, with a pledge that the remainder would be paid in the second half of this year…..