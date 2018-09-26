Suspect in WhatsApp rape tape found dead after suspected suicide

Sherwin Apple, one of the two suspects in a rape of a Linden teen that was recorded and circulated on WhatsApp, was yesterday found dead at the Kitty seawall, where he is believed to have ended his own life, while the suspected victim has denied being the person seen in the video.

Apple, 41, a clothing vendor of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown and Silver Town Linden, was found yesterday morning lying face down in the mud at the Kitty seawall near Vlissengen Road.

According to the police, the discovery was made around 9.25 yesterday morning. Apple was found with blood running from his nostrils. No marks of violence were seen on the visible parts of his body, police said…..