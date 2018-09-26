UK experts meet with ‘D’ Division Police Force,  stakeholders

Two United Kingdom experts, Paul Mathias and Andy Odell, who are on a fact-finding mission, met yesterday with members of the public and regional stakeholders in Region Three, at the ‘D’ Division Headquarters, Leonora, West Coast of Demerara.

The event was organised by Divisional Commander of ‘D’ Division, Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“Our purpose here today is to hear from you. We are in the process of putting together a document that will make recommendations for the reforming of the Guyana Police Force. We, therefore, need to hear from you, the important citizens of this part of Guyana,” Mathias said…..