Water ambulance to be handed over to Orealla 

The community of Orealla in Region Six will soon receive a brand new water ambulance, which cost the government in excess of $20M, in order to help transport patients in and out of both the Orealla and Siparuta communities located up the Berbice River.

According to the Chairman of the Regional Health Committee in Region Six, Zamal Hussain, the person who was awarded the contract to provide the water ambulance handed it over to the region sometime late last week. However, he noted, that presently checks are being made to ensure that the ambulance is up to standard…..