Bath woman suffered 20 years of abuse by husband prior to death, residents say

While the police in Berbice are awaiting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death of Chandrawattie Williams, whose body was found on Tuesday partially decomposed, neighbours and close friends yesterday disclosed that she suffered 20 years of physical and verbal abuse at the hands of her husband.

The body of Williams, also known as “Geeta”, 44, of Bath Squatting Area, West Coast Berbice, was discovered by her 13-year-old son on Tuesday around 6 pm in their house.

However, sources close to the investigation told Stabroek News that no discernible marks of violence were noticed on the woman’s body and that several containers suspected to contain poisonous substances were seen around the area where the body was discovered. As such, in order to ascertain the cause of the woman’s death, a post-mortem examination is expected to be done sometime this week…..