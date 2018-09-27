Campbellville woman on bail over fraud

A 42-year-old Campbellville woman, accused of fraud, appeared before the George-town Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was granted $65,000 bail.

It is alleged that on Septem-ber 12, 2018 at Stone Avenue, Campbellville, Georgetown, Burl Hinds, being solely entrusted by Troylyn Jones with the sum of $105,000 worth of clothing in order that she may sell and return the proceeds, fraudulently converted same.

Hinds, an unemployed woman who resides at 55 Stone Avenue, Georgetown, denied the charge that was read in court.

The police prosecutor made objections to bail, however, Hinds was granted same in the sum of $65,000 and the matter was adjourned to October 24 for continuation.