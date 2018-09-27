City court grants `Whistle’ $300,000 bail on robbery charges

Leon Duncan, called “Whistle”, the former murder accused who was charged last month with armed robbery, assaulting policemen and discharging a loaded firearm, was yesterday granted bail on the outstanding charges for which he was incarcerated.

Duncan, who was fitted with a cast on his left leg, was lifted into the courtroom of Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore by police officers.

During his court appearance, attorney Mark Waldron requested that his client be granted bail given his condition and the remaining surgeries that he has to have performed on his legs. The attorney also stated that the accused, who has had several matters before Magistrate Azore, has always attended court and would not be a flight risk…..