Good Hope family held at gunpoint in home invasion

-car, cash stolen

By Staff Writer

Armed bandits last night invaded a Phrase Three Good Hope, East Coast Demerara house where they held a couple at gunpoint and carted off  over $1M in valuables before escaping with their motor car.

Reports are that the incident unfolded around 9.45 pm at the house after Nikeita Deoroop, her husband, Kevin Ramsaroop, a taxi driver and their two-year-old daughter had already retired to bed.

Deoroop related to this newspaper last night that the men gained entry into the house by breaking a louvre window. She said she heard a strange noise and got up to enquire what it was when she was greeted by three men who were already in the house…..

