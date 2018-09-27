Guyana News

GPHC conducts modern orthopaedic surgery

By Staff Writer
Dr. Zou Guoyou (centre) and other surgeons from the Orthopaedic Department of the GPHC during the surgery.

The Orthopaedic Department of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), with assistance from the visiting Chinese medical brigade, recently conducted one of its first modern surgeries.

The Orthopaedic Department is the largest of its kind in the country and conducts ten operations on average daily.

Stabroek News has been informed that the recent procedure was required for a patient who was involved in motorcycle accident and sustained injuries that required treatment at the department…..

