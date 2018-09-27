Guyana News

Man in WhatsApp rape tape was murdered

-autopsy reveals

By Staff Writer
Sherwin Apple

Sherwin Apple, one of the two suspects in a rape video that went viral and who was discovered dead at the Kitty seawall on Tuesday, was murdered, an autopsy showed yesterday.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force, Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed that Apple died as a result of drowning due to compression injuries to the neck.

As such, a murder investigation has been launched…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

PPP says list withdrawal rules altered

Bath woman suffered 20 years of abuse by husband prior to death, residents say

Good Hope family held at gunpoint in home invasion

Good Hope family held at gunpoint in home invasion

Comments

Trending