Ministry laments vandalising of traffic signs

On Monday, 17 September 2018, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MoPI) says it was observed by two workers from the Ministry, while visiting the site of Schoonord Road leading to La Parfaite Harmonie on West Bank Demerara, that seven out of ten bump traffic signs and metal posts that were installed by Design Perspectives a few weeks ago were missing with only the foundation remaining.

A release from MoPI today said that the ministry’s workers discovered that the Traffic Signs on the Fourth Road Project are being vandalised. In addition, the signs are bent and party flyers are pasted on some.

“The MoPI is calling on vandalisers to refrain from such activities since they ultimately inconvenience the citizenry by destroying much needed infrastructure”, the release said.

Citizens interested in reporting any instances of vandalism are urged to contact MoPI’s Public Relations Department on 227-0799 or the nearest police station, the release added.