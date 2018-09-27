Moves afoot to reconstitute Judicial Service Commission – Harmon

Almost a year after the life of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) came to an end, State Minister Joseph Harmon assured on Monday that efforts are afoot to have it reconstituted.

“Yes that is something that is receiving active consideration”, he said when asked during a post-cabinet press briefing, whether this issue has been discussed at cabinet level.

Harmon pointed out that only recently some persons who will serve on the Com-mission were appointed, including the Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC). He expressed the view that “very shortly”, a JSC will be in place…..