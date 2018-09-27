PPP, AFC trade intimidation charges

The Alliance For Change and the People’s Progressive Party are claiming their candidates and backers of lists of candidates contesting the November 12 Local Government Elections (LGEs) are being bullied and intimidated by each other’s activists and supporters.

The AFC said it considers this campaign tactic by the PPP as a threat to Guyana’s democracy given that the PPP government sabotaged the AFC by refusing to hold LGEs between 1994 and 2014.

In a release, the AFC said, the party received credible reports of the bullying and intimidation of its local government candidates and their supporting signatories by PPP activists and operatives and that “Various persons who backed AFC candidates for the upcoming Local Government Elections have been coerced into visiting GECOM (Guyana Elections Commission) offices to request that their names be removed as signatories.”….