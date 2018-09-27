PPP/C MP also seeking to recover debt from Harmon adviser

One day after this newspaper publicized a suit against Ronald Backer—political advisor to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, over a US$15,000 debt he owes a former friend, PPP/C Member of Parliament (MP) Harry Gill has also come forward with similar complaints against Backer.

Like the case brought by Reginald Daniels who is seeking to recover his US$15,000; Gill said he too, is hoping that Backer’s conscience would prick him to do what is morally right and repay the US$2,751 he borrowed from him more than 20 years ago.

As with Daniels, Gill loaned Backer the money while they both resided in the United States (US) but he (Backer) subsequently remigrated to Guyana without repaying the men who also now live here as well…..