PPP says list withdrawal rules altered

The final processing of the nomination lists for candidates and the backers of lists for candidates at the upcoming Local Government Elections is being compromised as people who wish to have their names withdrawn from the lists cannot do so as agreed to by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) says Commissioner, Robeson Benn.

“Somehow wittingly or unwittingly and with GECOM’s connivance – might not be the best word – (the process) is allowing for persons who never wanted their names to be on a list or certain lists that they could not have a situation where their names could be withdrawn, “Benn said.

Benn yesterday told the media in the GECOM Kingston compound that at Tuesday’s statutory meeting of GECOM it was agreed that if a person wished to have his name withdrawn from the list, that person could appear in person with a letter and his national identification card before the returning officer (RO). Otherwise the head of the list along with the deputy could appear with a sworn affidavit to have the names of the persons who do not want to be on the lists, because somehow their names were found on the lists unbeknownst to them, to have the names withdrawn…..