Sharma calls for tighter security after Finance Ministry break-in

The Ministry of Finance’s Main Street, Georgetown office was over the weekend broken into during which documents, data-saving devices and personal items were stolen and its Junior Minister, Jaipaul Sharma has since cited the need for tightened security at the premises.

Sharma last evening confirmed the break-in with Stabroek News but declined to provide details, noting that it’s an ongoing police investigation.

Staff at the ministry told this newspaper that the break-in seemed to have occurred sometime on Friday night as when Saturday employees turned up for work they realised that documents and data- saving devices were missing and they immediately alerted their superiors who in turn called the police…..