Acquitted trafficking accused arrested during ganja deal -CANU

Months after being cleared of a ganja trafficking charge, Colin Denny is expected to return to court today on a new drug charge.

Denny, of Lot 41 Charles and Howes streets, Charles-town, Georgetown, was arrested by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Wednesday night.

Stabroek News was told that Denny was under surveillance at Church Street, Georgetown, when he allegedly handed a bag containing cannabis to a driver of a bus service…..