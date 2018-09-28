AFC accuses GECOM of breaching confidentiality of LGE nominators

The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday accused the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) of breaching the confidentiality of the elections process by allowing the names of nominators of candidates at the upcoming 2018 Local Government Elections (LGE) to be made public, thereby making them targets of threats and victimisation by political elements.
“This was done at the insistence – I say this publicly, because this was confirmed by GECOM – of the PPP [nominated commissioners],” campaign manager David Patterson told a press conference at the AFC head office in Georgetown…..
