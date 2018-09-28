Attempted murder accused for sentencing after changing plea mid-trial

After initially professing his innocence in the chopping of a man whom he accused of having an affair with his reputed wife, security guard Eon Archibald now faces sentencing for the offence after admitting guilt in the middle of his trial.

Archibald had pleaded not guilty when he was indicted earlier this week for the charge of attempting to murder Dwayne Wallace on the night of June 4th, 2015 at the Pavement View Restaurant and Bar. He also denied the alternative count of wounding the man with the intention of causing him grievous bodily harm or to maim, disfigure or disable him.

In light of his pleas, a jury was empanelled to hear the trial, which commenced yesterday morning before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown. ….