Broadcasters asked to verify airing of PSAs

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) has moved to verify whether broadcasters are allocating time for Public Service Announcements (PSAs), in accordance with a contentious amendment to the broadcast legislation that was enacted last year.

In a September 17th, 2018 letter to Chandranarine Sharma of CNS Channel 6, which was seen by Stabroek News, GNBA Board Secretary Violet Boyal requested that he inform the Authority of the time allocated for PSAs for the last week of August.

The letter went on to say that in order for the Authority to be able to verify the information, a copy of the Station’s Programme Schedule for the requested period must be provided…..