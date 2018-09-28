Guyana News

Cuban woman fined, ordered deported over illegal entry

By Staff Writer
Anna Ramirez

A Cuban national was yesterday fined and ordered deported for illegally entering Guyana.

Anna Ramirez pleaded guilty to two charges, which were read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

Ramirez, 33, heard that on March 29th, 2018, she entered Guyana and crossed the border to Brazil without referring herself to an Immigration Officer. On September 25th, she re-entered Guyana illegally and again failed to present herself to the nearest Immigration Officer…..

