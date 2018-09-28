GTU asks Lucas to recuse self as arbitration chair ‘nominee’

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has asked Dr. Leyland Lucas to recuse himself from a process which is “not in accordance with industrial relations practices, laws and time-honoured principles” but the academic has not responded to their request.

Lucas was arbitrarily selected by Minister in the Ministry of Social Protec-tion Keith Scott to Chair the Arbitration Panel on the wage dispute between the union and the Ministry of Education (MoE). Having rejected Lucas based on Scott’s attempt to impose him on the union, GTU General Secretary Coretta McDonald asked that he recuse himself. When Stabroek News reached out to Lucas, the Head of the University of Guyana’s School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) he said he had “no comment on the matter”….