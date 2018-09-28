Hughes, Fields and Stoby opening law office in Houston, Texas

Law firm Hughes, Fields and Stoby will be opening a law office in Houston, Texas to tap opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

According to a statement from the firm, the launching will occur this evening at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

The statement from the firm added:

“Long before a potential investor even arrives in Guyana, the law offices of Hughes, Fields and Stoby will now be on hand in Houston, Texas to guide clients through what could be a complex process of establishing business relationships in Guyana.

“From legal representation right through to assistance with the appropriate business protocols and linkage to a network of officials in the public and private sector, a client’s every need is attended to in ensuring the doors to doing business in Guyana are easily and readily open.

“Hughes, Fields & Stoby, in partnership with Access Point, becomes the first legal and business protocol firm locally, to establish a Houston, Texas presence in recognition of the emerging importance between the American energy capital and Guyana, as an emerging energy powerhouse.

“U.S. Partner, Greg Clark, who worked with Occidental Petroleum Company a large Oil and Gas company as that organization’s General Counsel will lead the Hughes, Fields and Stoby team in Houston. Mr. Clark has worked for 13 years in the industry as legal counsel based in places such as Qatar and Ecuador. He brings a history of understanding and depth of knowledge to what will be a unique and welcomed resource”.