Husband held for questioning over death of Bath woman

The police yesterday detained the husband of the Bath Squatting Area woman whose partially decomposed body was found in her house around 6 pm on Tuesday.

Chandrawattie Williams, also known as “Geeta”, 44, of Bath Squatting Area, West Coast Berbice, was discovered by her 13-year-old son on Tuesday around 6 pm in their house.

Stabroek News was told yesterday that the man was arrested on the East Coast Demerara at a relative’s home.

Neighbours had suggested on Wednesday that the man, who is originally from the East Coast Demerara area, may have been hiding out at a relative’s house, since they would often visit him.

He is now being held for questioning, while a post-mortem exanimation is expected to be done on the woman’s body today in order to ascertain the cause of her death.

The police are continuing the investigation.