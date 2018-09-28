Guyana News

Labourer gets 8 years for chopping man over $5,000 debt

By Staff Writer
Toney Marcus

Labourer Toney Marcus was yesterday morning sentenced to eight years in jail for chopping a man, whom he said owed him $5,000.

Two weeks ago, the 40-year-old Marcus admitted to the charge of wounding Etwaroo Narine, called ‘Cow,’ at McDoom, East Bank Demerara, with the intention of causing him grievous bodily harm or to maim, disfigure or disable him.

His sentencing was, however, deferred for a probation report, which, among other things, reveal-ed yesterday that Marcus suffers from some amount of mental illness, for which he has had to be admitted to the psychological ward…..

