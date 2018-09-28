Man gets four months, $60,000 fine for forging NIS disablement voucher

A man was yesterday sentenced in absentia to four months in jail and fined a total of $60,000 after being found guilty of using a forged disablement voucher with the intention of defrauding the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

The first charge against David Ali, 40, stated that between February 13th and May 7th, at Georgetown, he forged an NIS disablement pension voucher, dated May 7th, 2018 and issued for the sum of $9,695, purporting to show that the sum was $90,695. Ali was also charged with uttering a forged voucher to Saskia George on May 7th, knowing same to be false…..