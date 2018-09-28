Miller ordered to halt shipments after wrong rice sent to Panama

The rice miller who was responsible for shipping 20 containers of rice that were rejected by Panamanian authorities has since been ordered to stop supplying pending an investigation, head of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) Nizam Hassan says.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday afternoon, Hassan confirmed that 20 containers that were sent by the miller were rejected after the Panamanian authorities discovered parboiled rice instead of white rice.

Hassan explained that more than a week ago, the GRDB received communication from one of its representatives in Panama about a shipment being flagged. As a result, investigations identified a miller who was then given the directive to stop packaging rice at night…..