Residents attend consultation for retrofitting of Diamond Hospital

Residents and other stakeholders within the Diamond/Grove community were on Wednesday invited to a public consultation for the retrofitting of the Diamond Diagnostic Centre to that of a SMART hospital.

A collaborative effort of the Ministry of Public Health, Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the UK Department for Inter-national Development, the project is one which seeks to improve the standard of healthcare delivery while also ensuring environmental sustainability and safety.

Stabroek News understands that Diamond is one of five health facilities selected following a series of cost-benefit and safety assessments conducted at more than 50 health facilities across the country. Selected along with Diamond for the retrofitting process are the Leonora Cottage Hospital, Lethem Regional Hospital, Mabaruma District Hospital and the Paramakatoi Health Center in Region 8. ….