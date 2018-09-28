Guyana News

Textbooks for Kopinang Primary to address shortage

By Staff Writer
The textbooks packaged and ready to be shipped to the students of Kopinang Primary School. (Ministry of Education photo)

Following a complaint in the Kaieteur News on Monday, the Ministry of Education says a shortage of textbooks at the Kopinang Primary School in Region Eight was discerned and is now being rectified.

In a release yesterday, the ministry said that an investigation into the issue revealed that there was a shortage of textbooks in the core areas of Mathematics, Science, English and Social Studies at the school.   ….

