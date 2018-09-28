UG gets $5M from PM’s office for constitutional reform education

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday handed over $5M to the University of Guyana (UG) as funding for constitutional reform education.
UG’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith received the cheque from Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo at the OPM.
The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the Constitutional Reform Education programme is a collaboration among the OPM, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the University of Guyana…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments