UG gets $5M from PM’s office for constitutional reform education

By Staff Writer
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (third from right) and UG’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith (third from left) during the handing over. (DPI photo)

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday handed over $5M to the University of Guyana (UG) as funding for constitutional reform education.

UG’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith received the cheque from Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo at the OPM.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the Constitutional Reform Education programme is a collaboration among  the OPM, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the University of Guyana…..

