‘We hope GECOM will remove the candidates’

-Jagdeo urges action after backers removed from AFC lists

PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) succeeded in getting the names of a total of 169 backers of Local Government Elections (LGE) candidates for the Alliance For Change (AFC) in Region Six removed just before Wednesday’s deadline, according to party General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo, who has alleged that they were victims of fraud and deception.  

“We hope GECOM [the Guyana Elections Commission] will take steps to remove the candidates,” Jagdeo yesterday told his weekly press conference in Queenstown, Georgetown, where he also noted that 44 sworn affidavits were refused by the Returning Officers (ROs) in the region.   ….

