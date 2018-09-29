Guyana News

13 juveniles escape from NOC

By Staff Writer
The New Opportunity Corps (NOC) at Essequibo.

The police are currently on the hunt for a total of 13 juveniles who escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) at Onderneeming, Essequibo, in two separate breakouts between Thursday and yesterday morning.

Divisional Commander Khali Pareshram yesterday afternoon told Stabroek News that the first escape occurred around 10 am on Thursday and resulted in 10 juveniles managing to flee.

The second breakout, he added, occurred around 4.45 am yesterday…..

