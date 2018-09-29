Guyana News

Bath woman’s autopsy inconclusive

-widower still in custody

By Staff Writer
Chandrawattie Williams

An autopsy yesterday failed to establish the cause of the death of Chandrawattie Williams, the Bath woman whose partially decomposed body was found on Tuesday and as a result her husband remains in custody for questioning as police continue to investigate.

The body of Williams, also known as ‘Geeta,’ 44, of Bath Squatting Area, West Coast Berbice, was discovered by her 13-year-old son around in their house on Tuesday evening…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Hard-pressed ex-Skeldon sugar workers renew protest for outstanding severance

By

GuySuCo blocks NICIL’s launching of bar in LBI compound

By
Law allows for LGE nominators to be made public

Law allows for LGE nominators to be made public

By

Comments

Trending