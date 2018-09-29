Guyana News

Bus driver charged with rape of differently-abled woman

By Staff Writer

A 44-year-old Route 42 (Georgetown-Timehri) minibus driver was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a 21-year-old differently-abled woman.

It was alleged that Sherwin Reynolds engaged in sexual penetration of the woman on April 19th at Timehri. 

Reynolds was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read to him by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan during an in-camera hearing. ….

