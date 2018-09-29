Charlestown baker on new ganja trafficking charge

Freed only a few months ago after being cleared of a ganja trafficking charge, Colin Denny found his way before a city court to once again answer to a similar charge yesterday.

Denny, 38, a baker of Lot 41 Charles and Howse Street, Charlestown, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him yesterday in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on September 26th, at Church Street, Georgetown, Denny trafficked 2.366 kilogrammes (equivalent to 5.2 pounds) of cannabis…..