East Coast road contractor given one week to remedy traffic congestion after complaints

Following continuing complaints by motorists and residents about major traffic congestion due to the ongoing East Coast road expansion project, the Ministry of Public Infra-structure says it has instructed the contractor to remedy all issues that have been raised within a week.

Daily traffic congestion during peak hours and dust pollution caused by the ongoing works are among the complaints by road users about the US$46,995,941.34 East Coast Road Widening and Improvement Project, which is being undertaken from Better Hope to Belfield by Chinese firm China Railway First Group Guyana Co. Ltd.

“Every day is like an adventure, a bad one, because you never know what you’re going to meet up in the line and how long you’re going to spend. Sometimes you spend more than 30 minutes to move from one village to the next and other times you spend longer. From the moment traffic reach by Better Hope there, it does slow down significantly,” a resident of Mon Repos, Suresh Narine, who uses the road more than three times per day, told Stabroek News yesterday…..