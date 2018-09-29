Findings of D’Urban Park probe included in latest Auditor General’s report

Auditor General (AG) Deodat Sharma yesterday handed over his report on the public accounts for the 2017 fiscal year to House Speaker Dr. Barton Scotland and included in it are the findings of a special investigation into the controversial billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project.

“You will have to wait on this report,” Sharma said when asked for an update on that investigation moments after handing over the report yesterday at the Public Buildings. Given that the report has to be first laid in the National Assembly before its contents are made public, Sharma could not divulge any more information.

This development came one day after Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson urged the media to question Sharma’s delay in making public the report on the ministry’s spending on the project…..