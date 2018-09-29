Guyana News

Hard-pressed ex-Skeldon sugar workers renew protest for outstanding severance

Some of the protesting ex-workers yesterday

Almost 50 ex-Skeldon sugar workers protested outside of the estate’s Administrative Office yesterday for GuySuCo and the government to make outstanding severance payments without any further delay.

Some of these workers got part of their severance in January and were promised that the remainder would be paid in the second half of the year. That has not happened as yet.

The workers’ main concerns yesterday, which marked 273 days since the Skeldon Estate was closed, were about putting food on their tables, paying their bills and loans and ensuring their children stay in school…..

