Linden man gets three years for causing death of senior cyclist

“If this is the decision, then I gotta face what I gotta face. I sorry,” were the words of Keon Haynes yesterday after he was sentenced to three years in jail for causing the death of a 64-year-old pedal cyclist, whom he struck in an accident along the Grove Public Road, on the East Bank of Demerara last year.

Haynes, a former taxi driver of 149 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden, was found guilty of the crime at the conclusion of his trial by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown yesterday.

The charge against the man stated that on August 23rd, 2017, at Grove Public Road, he drove HC 3809 in a dangerous manner, thereby causing the death of George Klass…..