Man gets three months for filling and fleeing from GuyOil

Sasenarine Etwaroo, who was remanded to prison two weeks ago to await sentencing for filling up his car at three separate GuyOil gas stations and driving off without paying, was yesterday sentenced to three months in prison for the crime.

The first charge stated that on September 5th, at a GuyOil gas station location, he incurred a debt of $13,000 from a gas pump attendant by falsely pretending that he was in a position to pay. The second charge stated that on September 6th, he incurred another debt of $13,000 at another outlet by falsely pretending that he was in a position to pay. It was further alleged that on September 7th, he incurred a debt of $12,000 at a third outlet in the same manner…..