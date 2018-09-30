Guyana News

Hughes, Fields and Stoby opening Texas law office

By Staff Writer
Some of the invitees at the launch on Friday evening at the Marriott Hotel.

Local law firm Hughes, Fields and Stoby is opening an office in Houston, Texas, USA, to guide prospective oil sector investors on doing business in Guyana.

“Hughes, Fields & Stoby, in partnership with Access Point, becomes the first legal and business protocol firm locally to establish a Houston, Texas presence in recognition of the emerging importance between the American energy capital and Guyana, as an emerging energy powerhouse,” the firm said in a statement on Friday.

A launch ceremony for the new office was held on Friday evening at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown…..

Group calls for village councils to manage rivers

Guyana Trans United, UNAIDS host media training for reporting on transgender people

Understaffed, underpaid units stymieing development of internal auditors

