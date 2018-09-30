Hughes, Fields and Stoby opening Texas law office

Local law firm Hughes, Fields and Stoby is opening an office in Houston, Texas, USA, to guide prospective oil sector investors on doing business in Guyana.

“Hughes, Fields & Stoby, in partnership with Access Point, becomes the first legal and business protocol firm locally to establish a Houston, Texas presence in recognition of the emerging importance between the American energy capital and Guyana, as an emerging energy powerhouse,” the firm said in a statement on Friday.

A launch ceremony for the new office was held on Friday evening at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown…..