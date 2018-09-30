Joint Services uncover contraband at NA prison

Prohibited items, including cell phones, were yesterday found during a search at the New Amsterdam Prison.

In a statement to the media, the Guyana Police Force’s Public Relation Officer Jairam Ramlakhan said that during a four-hour Joint Services search operation, nine cellular phones, a number of cell phone chargers, several SIM cards, 220 grammes of cannabis and a quantity of wire, razor blades and lighters were uncovered.

For some time, authorities have been struggling to keep prohibited items out of the various prisons. It is suspected that the majority of those items find their way into the prison with the assistance of prison officers. In recent times, a number of them have been caught and prosecuted…..